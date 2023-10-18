AntwerpBelgian police crashed a Dutch vehicle with seven occupants in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. According to the Flemish newspaper The last news the occupants were armed. What exactly their purpose was remains unclear, but the intervention is said to have been drug-related. It may be related to the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine in the port of Antwerp.

According to a local resident, the police had been waiting for some time when the vehicle arrived at the intersection of IJzerlaan and Noorderlaan. Photos taken by local residents show how armed officers pushed the occupants of the car to the ground and took them into custody.

The Antwerp public prosecutor's office does not yet want to communicate about the intervention, but it cannot be ruled out that the arrest of the armed men is related to the seizure of a significant amount of cocaine by customs in the port of Antwerp. This happened at MPET quay 1742, which is often in the picture when it comes to drug seizures. The exact number of tonnes still needs to be weighed up.

“The drugs were hidden in a shipment of soy meal from Sierra Leone in West Africa,” customs officials said. “The Federal Judicial Police Antwerp is conducting further investigation.”

The arrest of the seven men in Antwerp. © rr



The load of cocaine found in Antwerp. © Parket Antwerp

