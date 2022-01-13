About to start Valorant Champions Tour 2022, 100 Thieves announced that Johann “seven” Hernández will no longer be part of the official roster of the professional team of Valorant. The news was confirmed via Twitter, where the organization thanked seven for everything and it seems that the professional player also agreed with his departure.

“As we prepare for VCT 2022, we want to announce the departure of seven of 100 Thieves. Johann, we are excited to see you grow into what will surely be a long career as a Valorant professional. We wish you the best from now on. “

As we prepare for VCT 2022, we would like to announce the departure of @sevvn from 100 Thieves. Johann, we are excited to see your development in what is sure to be a long career ahead in professional VALORANT. We wish you the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/ml4a22LCOc – 100 Thieves Esports (@ 100T_Esports) January 9, 2022

Hernandez responded to this message thanking 100 Thieves for all the support, but we still don’t know if the pro has already received an offer from another team or if he will be taking a break from the competitive scene.

seven He was part of the substitute squad, but there were expectations that this year he would finally be able to join the main roster. Obviously this will no longer be the case, and most likely it will not be the only change that 100 Thieves do in the remainder of the year.

Via: 100 Thieves eSports