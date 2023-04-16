After its premiere in 2015, “The last kingdom” It became the sensation of the moment on Netflix, but its end came in 2022 and the fans were left with a great void. Fortunately, streaming decided to continue the epic story, although not with a new season, but with a movie, in which they bet on marking the end of beloved characters. The wait is over and it has been released recently “Seven Kings Must Die”, whose cast has delighted thousands. More details below.

“Seven Kings Must Die”, Cast: Who’s Who in the Movie?

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Rod Hallett as Constantine

Mark Rowley as Finn

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Harry Gilby as Æthelstan

What is “Seven Kings Must Die” about?

For a century, war has raged across the land between its inhabitants and the Danish invaders. Now peace has settled and the country is nearly united: only Lord Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who rules Northumbria, has not yet pledged his lands to the throne. However, when King Edward dies, this tranquility is threatened, as his two potential heirs, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, fight to claim the crown.

When Uhtred learns that Aethelstan, once his ward and protégé, will fight, he rides to help him to victory, but the young prince has fallen under a dark influence and is no longer the same boy he once knew. And when Aethelstan’s actions threaten the life Uhtred has known, he must decide where his loyalty lies: to the king or to his country.

Meanwhile, a new threat has arrived on these shores: the Danish warrior-king Anlaf has arrived, hoping to wreak havoc and use discord for his own ends. As Aethelstan’s actions create enemies across the British Isles, Anlaf rallies the king’s enemies into a grand alliance that threatens the vision of uniting England. And when this group arrives seeking Uhtred’s help, he is faced with a difficult decision: support those he loves most or fight for the dream of a united kingdom.

