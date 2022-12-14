1. Political power. It is the most public of powers. He has a name and surname: governments, officials, parties, legislators. It is the power that has to show its face and therefore, the most susceptible to being criticized. Political power is classical power, but not the only power. There are always powers behind him.

2. The invisible power. It is, most of the time, the true power. It does not show its face, it hides, it manipulates. He disguises himself Weaves networks of interests at will from the shadows. It is a contradictory power: it is invisible but it has many faces. The invisible powers are the non-political powers. The powers that push politicians ahead, so that they are destroyed by public opinion, while they exercise power without showing their faces. And without paying its consequences.

3. The power of money. It is an arrogant power. Ostentatious. He believes that he can buy everything: consciences, feelings and jobs. It is a power that likes to dictate the rules, but not assume them. He feels unpunished, because, according to him, there is no one who can resist him. It is a vulgar power, but effective. He does not know of ideals nor is he interested. His God is money.

4. Religious power. One of the most powerful powers. It has always been present in the history of social controversies. Move and manipulate masses. Political power fears him; economic power supports him. It has many defenders, and fewer detractors. Religious power owns beliefs and customs. It imposes the narrative of the beginning and the end of the world. As long as there is life and need for faith, religious power will always exist.

5. The ideological power. The powerful and the rich will always need to justify themselves. To impose their ideas and values ​​on the majority. They will make the mass believe and repeat what they want. Political creeds have been reborn. A leader dictates what needs to be said, and the mass simply repeats. And in politics, repetition does not admit reasoning.

6. The power of digital platforms. Today, they are the most powerful powers. They control our information, habits and preferences. Never has a power entered so much into our consciences. Never has one power controlled so many. They are powers more powerful than many governments. This power has taken over the squares within us. It has taken over us. For digital platforms, more than citizens, we are merchandise. And that’s how they treat us.

7. The power of novelty. We are impatient beings. We devour ephemeral and rushed content. There is a frenzy to know everything and fast. One piece of news buries another in minutes. Or in seconds. Novelty is the great drug of our times. All a power.