The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received two calls around 12:40 p.m. this Thursday reporting an accident between three vehicles on the A-30, near the Ronda Norte exit in Murcia.

The collision, which occurred in the central lane, is causing traffic jams of up to seven kilometers on that highway and on the A-7, the point at which the traffic jams reach the Jerónimos area. Apparently, the impact has not left anyone injured. Patrols of the Civil Guard have moved to the place.