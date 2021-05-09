A man opened fire Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before committing suicide. Colorado Springs police officers who went to an RV park found the bodies of six adults and a man who was seriously injured. He died after entering a health center.

According to investigations, several family members had gathered to celebrate a birthday party inside one of the trailers when the shooting occurred. “The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life,” police said in a statement. “We are still investigating to determine a motive.”

None of the children who were on the birthday were injured in the attack, according to police. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

“From the officers who responded to the emergency call to the investigators still on the scene, we were all incredibly shocked,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “This is something that you hope will never happen in your own community.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said this “senseless act of violence” had shaken the community and asked to pray for the victims, their families and the first responders. For his part, the state governor, Jared Polis, said that it was a “devastating” act.

This is the third shooting in Colorado Springs since October 2015, including a massacre on Halloween and an attack on a family planning clinic, local media recalled.

The United States has been the scene of a series of shootings in recent weeks, including one that took place at a FedEx location in Indianapolis, another at offices in California, a third at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and another in several massage parlors in Atlanta. Last month, President Joe Biden called gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” for his country.

In 2020, there were more than 43,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.