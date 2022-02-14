At least seven people were killed in the night from Sunday to Monday as a result of an explosion in a grocery store in southern France. This was announced on Monday, February 14, by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“At least 7 people were killed in an explosion followed by a fire in the Eastern Pyrenees. I am interrupting my trip to Montpellier to go there. I fully support the mobilized public services and residents,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

given radio France Bleu, on Monday morning at the scene of the tragedy there were more than 85 firefighters. Two children are among the seven dead. Four people were also injured. The incident affected at least 11 apartments.

“Apparently, the explosion occurred on the first floor of this building, at the level of the food and sandwich shop. Gas cylinders were found near the damaged building, but it is not yet possible to say whether they caused the explosion or whether they aggravated the explosion, ”the report says.

According to France Bleu, the police are currently investigating and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

On August 12, in Estonia, in the city of Tartu, a gas explosion occurred on Jaama Street, followed by a fire. Nine people were injured as a result. In total, six people were hospitalized: two rescuers, two police officers, an ambulance driver and a drunk 46-year-old man who was in the apartment. The owner of the apartment eventually died in the hospital, two policemen are in a very serious condition. Three residents of the house received first aid on the spot.