Beirut, Lebanon.- On Sunday, a air attack on a convoy of trucks with Iranian weapons in eastern Syria resulted in the death of seven people.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the unidentified planes six trucks attacked refrigerators loaded with weapons Iranians just after they crossed the Iraqi border and entered Syrian territory.

The stroke took place in the region of bukamal, on the border with Iraq, and the dead are not Syrians, according to the source. Iran supports the Syrian regime and counts on pro-Iranian militias deployed in the border region with Iraq.

This attack is not the first incident of its kind in the area . In November, a stroke similar against a arms convoy and fuel tankers belonging to pro-Iranian militias in Syria resulted in the death of at least 14 people, according to the OSDH.

In December, the chief of the General Staff revealed that Israel had been responsible for that attack and added that the convoy was carrying weapons destined for Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian armed movement Hezbollah has significant influence.

Israel considers itself an enemy of Iran and Hezbollah, and has repeatedly expressed its desire to prevent an Iranian military presence on its border. However, Israel does not usually claim responsibility for its incursions into Syria against pro-Iranian militias.

