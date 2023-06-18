Seven people, two of them minors, have been slightly intoxicated by smoke inhalation in a fire registered on Saturday night in a house in the Madrid municipality of Móstoles, according to a spokesman for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

The fire occurred shortly before 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, when 112 received the first call reporting the fire at number 33 Azorín street. The National Police, Local Police, Summa 112 and Firefighters of the Community of Madrid have come to the place, who have managed to put out the fire, located on the landing of the third floor.

Despite the fact that the fire was “of little importance” and has been extinguished “in a few minutes”, it has generated a large amount of smoke, which has affected seven people, four of them from the same family – the father, the mother and two minors. The other two intoxicated are two local police officers and an 85-year-old woman.

The family has been transferred to the Móstoles Hospital, while the agents and the woman have been transferred to the Rey Juan Carlos Hospital, also in Móstoles, all with a mild prognosis.

