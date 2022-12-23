THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 23, 2022, 18:14



Seven men between the ages of 33 and 58 were injured this Friday when a truck and a van collided in the Lorca district of Purias. Specifically, on the road that connects the town with the Almería town of Pulpí, at the height of the Venta Nueva bar. At 2:30 p.m., a call alerted 112 of the accident.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium immediately mobilized to the scene with 9 troops and 4 vehicles who had to free two people who were trapped. Local Police patrols from Lorca and the Civil Guard also attended. And five ambulances and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management 061. The injured were treated at the scene and six of them were transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital with polytrauma.