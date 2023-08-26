At least seven people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday morning at a Caribbean festival in Boston, nnone with fatal injuries, police said.

The shots were fired shortly before 8 a.m. at an intersection where one of two parades was passing. linked to an annual Caribbean carnival scheduled for this Saturday.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” the city police added in a brief statement. Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running in a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, a country with easy access to firearms in most states. On Friday night, two women were shot and wounded in Chicago while attending a Major League Baseball game between the White Sox and the visiting Oakland Athletics.

🇺🇸 Several injured in a shooting during a festival in the US At least 7 people were injured in the city of #BostonUSA, reported the local Police Department. The shooting took place along the route of the #CaribbeanParade.

Two injured in Chicago

Two women were wounded by gunshots Friday night in Chicago while attending a Major League Baseball White Sox game, police in this northern US city reported.

“During the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Stadium, a 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A 26-year-old woman was also grazed by a bullet in the abdomen “Chicago police said in a statement.

The first was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center and her condition was reported as stable, while the second refused to receive treatment. According to a statement from the Chicago White Sox, “it is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired inside or outside the stadium.”

The game, which continued despite the incident, ended in a 12-4 White Sox loss to the A’s. Nearly 22,000 people attended, according to the official website of the Baseball League. A post-match concert, featuring rapper Vanilla Ice, was cancelled, officially “for technical reasons”.

The United States has recorded 467 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nongovernmental organization that defines a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed.

Efforts to tighten gun control in the United States have for years been opposed by Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms. Political paralysis continues despite widespread outrage over the recurring shootings.

