Sunday, May 21, 2023, 4:51 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Seven people were injured, four of them seriously, when they collided with a palm tree when they were traveling in a van on the N-340 road, near the Murcian district of Cobatillas.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, one of the injured was trapped inside the vehicle and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to free him. Civil Guard patrols and six 061 ambulances also traveled to the place.

After providing first aid to the injured, the toilets transferred them to hospitals in Murcia to receive medical attention. Specifically, two of them were admitted to La Arrixaca, three to the Morales Meseguer and two to the Reina Sofía.