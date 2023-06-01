Seven people have been injured of varying severity this Wednesday afternoon in Alcobendas after a quad [vehículo todoterreno sobre cuatro ruedas] has run over several neighbors on the terrace of a bar in the Plaza del Pueblo. The run-over took place around 7:30 p.m., when the driver of the quad lost control of the vehicle, invaded the road and ran over several pedestrians and citizens who were on a terrace.

In total, seven people have had to receive healthcare, three of whom have been discharged on the spot, while the other four have been transferred to hospitals in the region.

The most seriously injured is the driver of the quad, a young man in his 25s, who has suffered a severe head injury and possible severe abdominal trauma. After being intubated at the scene by Summa-112 health workers, he is in critical condition at the La Paz Hospital. In addition, a 75-year-old man, who had a fractured shoulder and mild head trauma, and a 36-year-old man, who suffered an open fracture in his left leg and a probable pelvic fracture, have been evacuated to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital. with a potentially serious prognosis.

Finally, another 48-year-old man had neck pain and, after being treated at the scene, was transferred by the Red Cross to the Infanta Sofía Hospital, where he was admitted with a mild prognosis.

Local Police officers at the scene have taken over the investigation.

