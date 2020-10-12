Highlights: 7 Indians kidnapped in African country Libya

Tripoli

Seven Indians abducted in the North African country of Libya have been released. Indian envoy in Tunisia, Puneet Roy Kundal, has given this information. The terrorists kidnapped seven Indians last month. They are all residents of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar.

The Indians were abducted from the Assahverif area of ​​Libya on 14 September last month when they were traveling to Tripoli airport to return to India. India on Thursday confirmed the kidnapping and said that efforts were being made to save everyone.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava had said that along with locating the abducted citizens, they are making every possible effort to free them. All citizens worked at the Construction and Oil Field Supply Company in Libya.

There is no Embassy of India in Libya. The Indian Embassy in the neighboring country of Tunisia manages the affairs of Indian citizens in Libya. Contacting the Libyan government and the international organizations present there, seeking help to free Indian citizens.

All Indian citizens are safe

Explain that in September 2015, on behalf of the Government of India, the citizens were advised to avoid traveling to Libya for safety. In May 2016, the government imposed a complete ban on travel to Libya in view of security. This travel ban still continues.