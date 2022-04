Ukrainian military evacuates elderly man who had his house damaged in the village of Teteriv, near Kiev.| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Ukraine announced seven humanitarian corridors on Saturday for the evacuation of civilians from cities where fighting is taking place, in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. One of the corridors aims to move people from Mariupol in private cars to Zaporizhzhia, which is under Kiev’s control. The information comes from the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuck, through a message on Telegram.

On Friday (1st), thousands of inhabitants of the port city of Mariupol managed to leave in private cars, as announced in the evening by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The evacuation mission that the French Red Cross had intended to carry out, however, failed for security reasons, although the organization said it would make another attempt on Saturday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 1,325 civilians died during Russia’s five-week invasion of Ukraine, including 120 children. The information refers to victims that could be verified on the battlefield, which indicates that the number may be even higher. The number of civilian deaths confirmed by the UN, in turn, is 2,107, 168 of which are children.