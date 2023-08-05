Home page World

A viral TikTok shows a passenger describing the conditions on the plane. The airline has so far only commented cautiously on the allegations.

Newark/Kassel – Passengers on a flight from Newark to Rome had to wait hours on the plane while repairs were being carried out – only to be told that their flight had been cancelled. And all this in temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 28 degrees Celsius), without water and food. A passenger filmed another describing the incident to airport staff and posted the video on TikTok. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is now investigating the case.

Plane is delayed by seven hours: passengers have to endure without water and food

After boarding, the passengers quickly realized that something was wrong. The temperature inside the aircraft was unusually high. Shortly thereafter, certainty: “The air conditioning was not working,” reports Christine Ieronimo, who is an intensive care nurse, to the broadcaster CBS7. In Germany, too, not every plane takes off on time – every third flight in Germany takes off with a delay.

At first it was said that the error could be fixed quickly, which is why the guests should stay on board. In the end, however, Ieronimo and the other passengers had to wait on board the plane for seven hours. Only to find out that their flight wasn’t going to happen at all. Christine Ieronimo then complained to the airport staff. Another passenger filmed this and posted the video on TikTok.

In the short clip you can see how Ieronimo, visibly upset, but still objectively describes what happened on board the machine. “They didn’t even distribute water,” says the nurse, pointing out that babies, pregnant women and the elderly were on board. These groups of people are particularly sensitive to heat.

Seven hours without food or water: Department of Transportation is investigating the incident

“No food and hardly any water was distributed. A woman’s son found a box of water hidden somewhere and gave it to various children and older adults,” Bianca Dragone, who filmed the TikTok, describes the conditions on board the plane to the news portal Newsweek.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight were stuck in their plane for seven hours without water or food. © mix1/IMAGO

If no water was actually dispensed, this would be a violation of both the airline’s rules and the requirements of the DOT. “The Department takes any violation of airline obligations related to tarmac delays very seriously and is investigating the said incident with United,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement on the incident, according to CBS7.

United's response has been muted so far. "We are investigating and will let you know as soon as we have anything to report," a spokesman for the airline said Newsweek.