“It happened during one morning, mid-1993, while I was sleeping. The media promoted Michael’s arrival in Argentina and it just sounded Heal the world on a radio from the time that my father always tuned in to every night. It echoed in my head and in my heart at the same time and I woke up to the sweet sensation that hearing it caused me. He did not know who was the author of such a beautiful piece; But as a child and everything, the next day I began to investigate until I saw on TV an artist who sang, danced, dressed and took care of the planet like someone from another galaxy. I was impressed and my brother responded to my search: That’s it! It was Michael jackson… Who else if not? ”.

This is how Gonzalo Martínez, 36 years old, from Chaco, a neighbor of Quilmes and “Michael Jackson”. “When I realized that I wanted to imitate Michael, I lived in a city in the Chaco but I never took into account whether or not I had the necessary conditions to imitate him,” he says.

“The first show I gave I was alone dancing Billie jean in front of some birthday guests in a bar that no longer exists, in Resistance. I don’t forget how the owner introduced me before I started, “he says. And he gets into the voice of that Resistance pocket that announced it by saying:” Dear aunt! Since we never give you anything, here is our present. I hope you like it! ”He remembers it and says:“ It was tremendous ”.

The first show he gave, in 2008.

The make up and hairstyle take about four hours. The preparation, selection and treatment of each wardrobe, about three more. “Everything requires a lot of attention so as not to forget any detail,” he explains. I almost always do six costume changes“.

The show in which he is accompanied by two dancers, he says, “is very dynamic.” “Most of it is dancing, we involve some guests and at the end I sing a very beautiful and romantic song by Michael that generally – he mentions – I dedicate to a woman or, if it is a party of 15, to the honoree”.

The resemblance helps, you have to admit. Martínez assures that she does not have any surgery and only helps herself with makeup. “I was working day after day, trying to progress, trying various techniques,” he details. He is assisted with the costumes by a dressmaker from Quilmes, a seamstress specialized in military tailoring -ideal for those bags of the King of Pop-, and he also took tailoring classes himself. “I am an enthusiastic constant learner,” he says.

A pre-pandemic party, when “Michael” would break it in classrooms.

Some special jobs require exceptions. “For example, at some point I went to a great dressmaker -he relates- of Lanús, who made me the famous Thriller jacket. Certain fabrics cannot be sewn with household machines like mine. ”

Gonzalo lists fame: appearances on broadcast television, cable, radio shows, magazine and newspaper notes. Encounters “with many famous Argentines and some foreigners.” He says: “I have taken photos with them and I have even had a very good relationship with most of them.”

Their summit meeting, he claims, was with Travis Payne, who was Michael’s choreographer. “In Montreal, Canada,” he says, “when Cirque Du Soleil called me to audition.”

The pandemic forced – and still does – to move the show of events in halls to homes, presentations in the open air, with a limited number of guests and limited hours. Michael Jackson, from Quilmes, is still alive, waiting to sing to the next honoree at a party of 15.