In this video we see the moment the arrest was made.
Palma police have arrested seven people who are accused of robbing luxury flats in Palma forcing owners to handover valuables and cash.
The gang, who according to police are extremely dangerous, had access to the keys of the targeted apartments thanks to a building company which had been employed to carry out construction work and repairs.
Armed police wearing specialized protection suits and shields raided an apartment where the men were living and made the arrests.
