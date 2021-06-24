Police said three of the bishops were still hospitalized, as well as a police officer who was at the scene of the attack, who also suffered burns.

According to Greek media, the bishops and the policeman suffered burns on their faces.

For its part, the Greek News Agency said that the attack was carried out by a priest at the conclusion of a session of disciplinary measures he underwent before the bishops, noting that he was accused of drug smuggling and his punishment could amount to expulsion from the church.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was quick to condemn the attack.

In turn, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with Archbishop Ieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and head of the Greek Church, and expressed his “deep sorrow” for what happened.

Mitsotakis assured Archbishop Ieronymos II that the state would provide “every possible medical assistance for the speedy recovery of the victims of this attack.”