Competitive sport would make less sense if rivalry did not exist. This animosity towards the ‘enemy’, whether for sporting, historical, political, social, cultural or even religious reasons is accentuated when the figure of the ‘traitor’ appears, an athlete capable of changing sides with all the consequences that this entails.

To speak of a turncoat in the case of LeBron James would be excessive, but the truth is that his two exits from Cleveland, first to Miami and years later to Los Angeles, never sat well within the franchise. Proof of this is the excessive celebration of a Cavaliers manager last Tuesday in the visit of the Lakers when James missed a shot in the third quarter. The Los Angeles star took note and then crushed his former team – he scored 23 points in the last period. “He’s lucky I only come to Cleveland once a year.”he commented after the meeting.

With this disagreement as an excuse, we review some of the most controversial or traumatic shirt changes in history.

Babe Ruth

(Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees)

It is often said that the first curse in the world of sports began in a Boston office. Harry Frazee, owner of the Red Sox but also a famous theatrical producer of the time, decided in 1920 to trade Babe Ruth, the great figure of baseball, to the great rival of the East Coast. The Yankees paid a whopping $ 125,000 in cash and another $ 300,000 that Frazee used to fund his Broadway shows.

The Red Sox fans never forgave the blunder made by their owner. Despite his off-field eccentricities, Babe Ruth continued to rack up home runs in the Big Apple and the Yankees ruled the Roaring Twenties with an iron fist. Instead, the Boston franchise paid dearly to part with Ruth. He wouldn’t win the World Series until 84 years later.

Babe Ruth, baseball legend and the curse of the Red Sox.

Martina Navratilova

(Czechoslovakia-United States)

Considered by many experts as the best tennis player of all time, to be the number one in the world Navratilova had to flee Czechoslovakia, then under the communist regime, to be able to develop her professional career. It was 1975, in the middle of the Cold War, when, after the dispute of a US Open, he requested political asylum in the United States.

The justification was that it was the country where the most tournaments were held, although his sexual orientation and economic limitations also had a lot to do with his decision. The government of Gústav Husák withdrew his Czech citizenship and could not get it back until 2008. In 1986 he returned to Prague to play the Fed Cup with the American team and received the affection of the people.

Martina Navratilova was one of Gabriela Sabatini’s great rivals.

Deion Sanders

(San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys)

Deion Sanders stood out throughout his career for being a versatile athlete, as he triumphed in American football and baseball. His great feat was to get two Super Bowls in a row (1994 and 1995) and do it with two different franchises … and at odds. After not receiving a renewal proposal from the San Francisco 49ers, once the season ended he joined the Dallas Cowboys. “I never received an offer, otherwise I would have stayed,” said the legendary player last year.

Deion Sanders in the festivities when he was a Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Luis Figo

(Barcelona-Real Madrid)

In football there are dozens of high profile cases, but one of the most famous is undoubtedly the controversial transfer of Figo to Madrid from Barça. It was the summer of 2000 when Florentino Pérez was running for the presidency of the White House and promised the signing of the Portuguese, who had a pre-contract with the Madrid businessman to pressure Josep Lluís Núñez with the intention of raising his salary, something that did not occur.

“I think he thought it was a bluff,” explained Figo years later about the refusal of the then Blaugrana president.

Captain of the Catalan team, he took the airlift after five years in Barcelona and in exchange for 60 million euros to start the successful galactic era, something that his old hobby did not forgive on his first visit to Camp Nou. Banners calling him “Judas”, fake pesetas bills with his face flying over the stadium … he even flew a bottle of whiskey and a pig’s head.

Figo and 10 from Real Madrid. He was never forgiven by the fans and the leaders of Barcelona.

(Honda-Yamaha)

Although in motorcycling fans tend to follow in the footsteps of the riders more than those of the teams, Valentino Rossi’s daring decision to swap Honda for Yamaha in 2004, two rival Japanese companies on the tarmac beyond the circuits, cannot be ignored. As is usual when there is a great hegemony, many detracted from the victories of the Italian rider for having the best bike. For this reason – and due to a not inconsiderable economic improvement – he decided to move to a team under construction. That same year he was proclaimed world champion for the sixth time.

Valentino Rossi, charismatic leader and multi-time MotoGP champion. Photo: AFP

Vassilis Spanoulis

(Panathinaikos-Olympiacos)

The Greek point guard, one of the most prominent players in European basketball so far this century, did not even have to change cities to consummate the betrayal. It was in 2010, when he decided to abandon the green of the clover and wore the red of the Piraeus neighborhood. The operation between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos, close enemies in Athens, was for 13 million euros.

The controversial transfer added fuel to the fire in this already hot Hellenic derby. The saddest episode was lived in 2015, when the president of Panathinaikos, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, insulted and threatened to kill Spanoulis and his family after a provocative gesture by the player during a match. Spanoulis’s residence had to be under police surveillance for a few days.

Olympiacos guard Vassilis Spanoulis (i) fights for position with Argentine Andrés Nocioni, in the 2015 Euroleague final. Photo: EFE

William Warr

(Oxford-Cambridge)

We end one of the longest running rivalries. Only three rowers since the first Cambridge-Oxford regatta was held in 1829 have represented both universities. The last to have that dubious honor was William Warr in 2017, when he switched sides to pursue a PhD at Oxford. There he continued rowing in order to fulfill the dream of Tokyo 2020, which cost him to lose half of the friendships in the Cambridge team, recognized by Warr himself.

By Oriol Dotras