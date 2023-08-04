Home page World

Seven Germans got lost in the Torrent de Pareis gorge on Mallorca. Rescue workers came out. © Schoening/Imago

Completely exhausted and dehydrated: rescue workers find a family in Mallorca. At the same time, two other Germans are in an emergency situation.

Palma de Mallorca – This is certainly not how they had imagined their trip: early Wednesday evening (August 2nd) seven Germans, including two children, had to be rescued in Mallorca. They got lost in the northwest of the island, near the Torrent de Pareis gorge. The fire brigade, which was deployed together with the Guardia Civil, announced this on Twitter.

Rescue on Mallorca: Seven Germans get lost on a hike

As well as them Mallorca newspaper reported that the group of hikers was a family of five, including a six-year-old girl. They started from the town of Sa Calobra to the gorge on a hot, sunny day, but got lost climbing a dry torrent. Eventually they got stuck on a section – they couldn’t seem to go down or up any further. In addition, they were at the end of their strength and without water reserves. Around 6:30 p.m., the emergency call was received by the police and fire brigade.

The Guardia Civil and the mountain rescue team from the Majorcan fire brigade responded and found the exhausted and dehydrated family. But in the meantime, they discovered that the five people weren’t the only helpless hikers in the area. Two other Germans were in the same situation and needed help. In the end, everyone was taken to a nearby location by rescue helicopter. From there they returned to their hotel in taxis.

Dehydrated and disoriented: hiking in the Mallorca summer heat becomes dangerous

On Wednesday, the day of the event, 30 degrees were measured in parts of the island. At the beginning of August, the temperatures on Mallorca rise again, the weather service calls out the warning level yellow.

If holidaymakers are planning hikes and excursions in higher temperatures, they should definitely pack enough water and dress appropriately. This includes particularly sturdy shoes. Because the seven Germans were not the only ones who underestimated the dangers of the hot summer on the Mediterranean island: the day before, rescue workers had to save five tourists who started a hiking tour in the midday heat without food. But be careful: When shopping in Mallorca, the receipt should always be checked thoroughly. (asc)