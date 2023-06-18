Every book aimed at minors must have three ingredients: illustration, textual specification and message. The shelves of specialized bookstores are filled with manuals for cooking with the little ones, recipe books taken from the most successful television programs or stories that seek to indoctrinate about good eating. Undoubtedly, children’s books are that passage to the universe of fantasy, where anything can happen and where there will always be a positive and hopeful ending. For this reason, children like to turn the page and enjoy this illustrated world, but so do adults, because they can allow themselves to return to their childhood. For this reason, these seven books can become the favorites of the little ones in the house, but also, the passion of the older ones.

The success of MasterChef has managed to dignify the cooking profession. Today, children dream of being cooks. For this reason, the translation that you have made Blackie Books by Cooking Academy, by Steve Martin and Hannah Bone, is a must for future chefs. “Almost everyone knows how to prepare a meal—even if it’s just a sandwich—but not everyone can call themselves a chef. (…) Being a chef means not only preparing delicious dishes, but also managing a kitchen team, buying the best ingredients and making sure the restaurant is successful”. Thus begins this manual that, throughout its pages, reviews every detail in the life of a kitchen professional: from clothing to the creation of a team. It includes stickers, a poster and templates to decorate, so while they learn a trade, they have fun interacting with the book.

More information

What it doesn’t have Cooking Academy is a small dictionary of gastronomic terminology type: mis and place, clarify or julienne, for example. And neither is a list of those forbidden words in the mouth of any child: disgusting, I don’t try it, I don’t like it, what a shit… At the table, there are things that are not allowed because, honestly, some of the most wonders of the world are disgustingly delicious. This is what he talks about Filthy rich, from Mosquito Books. It is a delightful edition where the bet is to discover those snacks and dishes made with “repulsive” ingredients. Read: ant larvae in Mexico, the atrophied liver in France, the churning of blood and fresh milk from Kenya and Tanzania, the fried tarantula in Cambodia.

Interior of the book ‘Filthy Rich’ (Mosquito Books). MONTSE GALBANY (ILLUSTRATIONS)

Speaking of ways to eat and travel, it is essential on the shelf at home to have The Atlas of Taste, of Lu Editions. A great book, beautifully illustrated (by Febe Sillani), which reveals the ingredients that define the gastronomic culture of a country. A map of world food, an x-ray of history, curiosities and the most typical dishes of the seven continents. Super recommended.

Traveling means visiting the markets because in them we will find life, the daily life of a place. For this reason, considering educating the little ones in that micro universe that is a grocery store, knowing how it is structured, who is who and what is sold in that ephemeral food arena, is something necessary for children to grow up with. the concept of the seasonal product, sustainability and care for the environment. Hence World Markets, by Mosquito Books is one of the best books to share between children and adults, and allow themselves to dream of traveling. The editing is wonderful.

Interior of ‘Mercados del Mundo’, by María Cassany (Mosquito Books). BEATRIZ CASTRO (Illustrations)

Trips, markets, snacks, typical dishes… we are missing the cooks. For this reason, in this list of books for little great gourmets, two recommendations on famous chefs could not be missing. One of them is a fun story written by Alberto Chicote and Moni Pérez, with illustrations by Amaia Cía, Chicote’s succulent adventures, editorial Alfaguara. An adventure book, starring a little chef (the alter ego by Alberto Chicote) and his hen Pepi, who embark on a trip to Japan to discover its culture and traditions. Fun, entertaining and full of recipes.

something similar to The delicious adventures of the Roca brothersandIn this case, through a story illustrated by Laufer, you will immerse yourself in the childhood of Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca. Each memory is always linked to a recipe and each recipe is closely linked to a technique. Science, cooking and fantasy come together in this story published by Destino.

Interior of ‘The delicious adventures’ by the Roca brothers (Ediciones Destino). LAUFER

Finally, highlight an essential book for lovers of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix. It is the recipe book created by the chef and disseminator, Thibaud Villanova, Asterix Banquets (Hachette Heroes publisher). “In these pages, you will discover how bouillabaisse is cooked in Massilia or the explosive Corsican cheese in Cafeconlex, you will learn the secrets of the fruit tart served to Cleopatra or salmon en papillote Mac Mama style… And, unlike Obelix , you can enjoy a waterzooi to the vancomoloquix!”. Beyond the wild boar, in the Gallic village they also ate some of the 40 recipes that the author has included in this issue.

Cover of The Banquets of Asterix, by Thibaud Villanova (Hachette Héroes, Grupo Anaya).