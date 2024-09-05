Ciudad Juárez— The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) arrested seven offenders on Wednesday for various reasons and found that they had arrest warrants for drug dealing and domestic violence crimes.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, said that the detection of the individuals occurred at different points in the city and during a search of suspicious persons.

They are Alfredo CD, 32 years old, Roberto Alonso RP, 33 years old, Bryan Antonio GS, 23 years old, Julio César LP, 47 years old, José Leonardo FC, 20 years old, José Alfonso DG, 52 years old, and Cruz Alex OL, 21 years old.

The detainees were handed over to ministerial police officers from the Arrest Warrants area, who took them to the Judicial City.