The Brazilian justice accepted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against 16 investigated for the rigging of results through sports betting, including seven soccer players. In addition, five other footballers were temporarily suspended by their clubs for the same reason. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spoke out and asked this Tuesday that “exemplary punishment” be imposed on soccer players found guilty of fixing.

The Brazilian authorities identified the manipulation of the results of at least “13 soccer matches”, of which eight were from the first division of the 2022 Brazilian Championship and one from the second, according to the Public Ministry in a note.

The players who will sit in the dock are: Eduardo Bauermann (Santos), Igor Cariús (Sport), Victor Ramos (Chapecoense), Paulo Miranda (Náutico), Fernando Neto (Sao Bernardo), Matheus Gomes (Sergipe) and Gabriel Tota (Ypiranga).

According to the investigation, the footballers promised to “commit penalties” and “fouls” to receive yellow and red cards with the aim of favoring a “criminal organization” dedicated to sports betting.

The gang was in charge of recruiting “professional soccer players” for, in exchange for a consideration, which ranged between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars, “guaranteeing” that certain actions occurred in the matches and “thus ensuring the success of high sports bets” on platforms as “Bet365” and “Betano”.

The group also used “numerous third-party accounts to increase their profits and hide the true beneficiaries”, and relied on “middlemen” who identify and establish “contact with players willing to be corrupted”, stated the authors of the complaint, which It has more than a hundred pages.

The Goiás State Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the case, stated that it managed to collect “extensive probative material”, which includes screenshots of conversations and audio transcripts between the defendants, obtained by judicial authorization.

The other nine people prosecuted by the Justice are the alleged members of the irregular betting network.

In the complaint, the Goiás Public Ministry also asked the Justice to impose a fine of at least two million reais (about $400,000) on the defendants for “collective non-pecuniary damage.”

Five more footballers temporarily separated from their teams due to suspicions

Athletico Paranaense, finalist of the Copa Libertadores 2022, suspended two midfielders, the Ecuadorian Bryan García and the Brazilian Pedrinho, who will be removed from the team “until the facts disclosed are rigorously investigated.”

Fluminense, Cruzeiro and América spoke in similar terms and suspended one player each.

These are defender Vítor Mendes (Fluminense), midfielder Richard (Cruzeiro) and right-back Nino Paraíba (América).

Despite the fact that none of them is on the list of the seven footballers charged on Tuesday for their alleged participation in the fixing, they do appear on the list of those investigated or among those cited in intercepted conversations with members of the criminal organization.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there is evidence that Vítor Mendes accepted a bribe in exchange for forcing a yellow card against him in a league match last year, when he was playing for Juventude.

The defender reportedly received 35,000 reais (about $7,000) for the booking he received with five minutes remaining in the league match in which Juventude drew 1-1 with Fortaleza.

Mendes has been playing for Fluminense since last December on loan from Atlético Mineiro.

Pedrinho appears on a list of alleged bribed players that was seized from one of the investigated gamblers, while Richard, from Cruzeiro, was quoted in a conversation between two members of the organization.

The Brazilian Football Confederation calls for sanctions on the accused and “exemplary punishment”

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) called on Tuesday for “exemplary punishment” to be imposed on footballers who are found guilty.

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, defended the preventive suspension of those investigated and that those players whose participation in the frauds is “proven” be prohibited from continuing in the sport. In the statement, the CBF stated that it has dealt with FIFA in the case.

with EFE