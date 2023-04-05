1.Simone Weil. Book: Notes on the general suppression of political parties. “A political party is a machine for manufacturing collective passion. A political party is an organization built in such a way that exerts a collective pressure on the thinking of each human being What are they its members. The first purpose and, ultimately, the only purpose of any political party is its own growth, and that without limit. Due to this triple character, every political party is totalitarian in germ and in aspiration.

2.Hannah Arendt. Book: Between the past and the future. Eight exercises political reflection. “No one has ever doubted that truth and politics never got along very well and no one, as far as I know, ever ranked truthfulness among the political virtues. The lie was always seen as a necessary and justifiable tool not only for the activity of politicians and demagogues, but also for that of the statesman. Because?”.

3. Martha C. Nussbaum. Book: Nonprofit. Why democracy needs humanities. “Drastic changes are taking place in what democratic societies teach their youth, but these are changes that have not yet been thoroughly scrutinized. Thirsty for money, nation states and their education systems they are inadvertently discarding certain skills that are necessary to keep democracy alive.”

4.Judith Butler. Book: The gender in dispute. Feminism and the subversion of identity. “What relationships of domination and exclusion are established involuntarily when representation becomes the only interest in politics? The identity of the feminist subject should not be the basis of feminist politics…”.

5. Irene Vallejo. Book: The future remembered. “In this new era of political promotion and propaganda, the contest for hearts and votes is also played out on social networks. Today’s slogans are propagated by memes, those images with jocular and brief text -or indignant and apocalyptic- that come flashing to our mobile screen and that we share in all directions. We call them viral because they spread like colds when we sneeze on the bus.”

6. Maria Zambrano. Book: Person and democracy. “The most serious mistake to which the human condition is subject is not to be mistaken about the things that surround it, but to be wrong about yourself disrupt what he expects or wants, disguise or confuse him”.

7. Mary Beard. Book: Women and power. A manifesto. “My aim here is to take a broad and distant, very distant, point of view on the culturally complicated relationship between the voice of women and the public sphere of speech, debate and commentary: politics in its broadest sense, from the company committees to Parliament. I hope that this approach from a distance helps us to overcome the simple diagnosis of “misogyny” to which we resort with some laziness, despite being, without a doubt, a way of describing what happens.

