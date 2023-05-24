1. FEAR OF THE PAST. In politics, that is what is gone. The past is always present. He lives at the expense of the memory of enemies. The secret is in danger of extinction, if it has not already disappeared from the earth. Social media changed the rule: what happens in Vegas no longer stays in Vegas. It stays forever in the morbid labyrinths of the network. And they stalk the politician at every moment.

2. FEAR OF POLITICAL REVENGE. Power transforms rancor into blind revenge. The politician is almost always a resentful being, in whose chest revenge nests: it is part of his nature. It’s part of his pathology. Revenge is no longer eaten cold as the classics said. Today immediacy demands answers. The politician imagines what awaits him when he leaves power: what he did they will do to him. The harm he did to others, he will return to find stripped of power. Inert before the revenge of others. Those revenges that he enjoyed so much, will now be delicacies from other dishes.

3. FEAR OF BETRAYAL. Every politician will be betrayed. He will be left to fend for himself by many when the power goes out the window. Those who presumed to be loyal the most will be the first to deny it. In the sunset of power, betrayals begin to come out of unconditional souls. Nobody prepares for what comes in terms of betrayals. It is the faith that kneels before the inevitable. Although everything is yet to be written in the life of a politician, the betrayal is already written.

4. FEAR OF LONELINESS. Power engenders loneliness, the daughter of annoyance and distrust. Every politician is a distrustful being by nature. At first he trusts a few and then one or two. But he will inevitably end up mistrusting everyone. Every politician builds his solitude stone by stone. Sooner or later, power takes him away from people, even though he is always surrounded by them. Loneliness is the fatal path of the politician.

5. FEAR OF FORGETTING. When there is power, there is relevance, glamour, applause. But that lasts as long as power lasts. No one will remember anything good about a politician before thirty years. People do not forget the bad, but what the politician could have done well. The politician fears oblivion. That’s why he names a street or a stadium after him. A tribute to vanity. A fear of oblivion too.

6. FEAR OF THE FUTURE. The future is a discursive resource that the politician ends up believing. He forgets that in politics the future is a promise, not a reality. The future is random. Hope. Whim of fate. But it is also evasion and a lie. And it is uncertainty. The future is also fear of the unknown. Fear that politics will not smile like today.

7. FEAR OF FEAR. Fear is part of power. Politics and power is full of threats, conflicts, the thirst for revenge of enemies. The politician is a tense being. Irascible. He is a being of appearances. Appearances that always hide the fear that every man of power has.