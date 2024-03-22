Drinking water is a necessity of life. So having enough clean drinking water is a blessing. But exactly how many liters should you consume per day? And is sparkling water just as healthy as non-carbonated water? On World Water Day we list seven facts and fables. Maartje Boot of the Nutrition Center: “You lose an average of 1,400 milliliters of fluid every day through urine and we sweat out an average of 500 milliliters of fluid every day. That loss must therefore be compensated.”