Seven prisoners escaped from the Beccaria juvenile prison

“Seven inmates escaped in the afternoon from the courtyard of the ‘Cesare Beccaria’ penal institution for minors in Milan. The fugitives allegedly took advantage of the work in progress, which has been going on for some time, to break through the fence and then climb over the wall The searches by the Prison Police and the other forces of order began immediately, without success for now”. This was reported in a note by Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police.

The fires started at the Beccaria are under control

The fire that broke out in the evening in some cells of the Cesare Beccaria juvenile prison in Milan, where 7 boys had escaped in the afternoon, two of whom were taken after a few hours, would be under control. Union sources from the prison police confirm this to AGI. Of the five fire brigade teams that intervened in the evening, only one remained inside the prison. Unrest and the beginning of a fire would therefore be under the control of the police and prison police (almost all the agents were called back to service by the management after the escape). Of the seven escapees, three are of age, and five are still wanted.

The controversy: too many staff shortages

Giuseppe Moretti, president of the USPP (Union of Penitentiary Police Unions) on the Beccaria events praises the work of the Milan Penitentiary Police staff who have recently caught two of the seven escaped prisoners from the IPM. And “while waiting for all the detainees to be brought to justice” the union hopes “an urgent meeting with the heads of the Ministry of Justice but also with the minister himself” to do their job well – underlines Moretti – And while a part of the Penitentiary Police is engaged in research, in the Institute some officers (at least three) have been poisoned by an arson, probably aimed at creating further disorders for the probable purpose of encourage other escapes. “That the situation in Italian prisons is complicated – continues Moretti – is a fact of which the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also aware, who precisely in her introductory speech the chamber of deputies spoke of the need for a prisons plan, but the multiplication of riots and attacks in recent weeks even within juvenile prisons preoc gloomy and prompts us to urge the minister to adopt urgent measures to secure the prison system as a whole”. “We have repeatedly said that extraordinary allocations in terms of human and material resources are urgently needed, but also the modification of the prison model that is currently bankrupt because it is devoted to a sort of self-management by the prisoners left to idle all day inside the prison sections”, concludes Moretti.

Salvini: I’m baffled

Matteo Salvini is “bewildered” by the escape from the Beccaria prison in Milan and is following developments with great attention. This was reported by sources in the League. Already in the evening, Northern League senator Andrea Ostellari, undersecretary of justice with responsibility for juvenile prisons, had announced a visit to the prison and had asked for “effective and immediately available solutions to avert similar episodes”.

