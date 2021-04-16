Seven European carriers and electricity system operators (TSO), including Red Eléctrica de España (REE), have signed a memorandum of understanding (ME) to launch Eurobar, an initiative that seeks to interconnect offshore wind generation platforms (offshore) in Europe. Together with REE, the German TSOs 50Hertz Transmission and Amprion, the Swedish Svenska Kraftnät, the French RTE, the Norwegian Statnett SF and the Italian Terna participate.

The objective of the initiative is the “efficient and safe integration of this technology in the European network, starting from the regulation and types of current projects (generally, point-to-point connections) and evolving towards the development of an interconnected marine network”, according to has reported Red Eléctrica.

It is about configuring and designing a modular network that each of the international partners can implement autonomously. In this sense, the international homologation of technologies.

The European Commission foresees the installation of up to 300 gigawatts (GW) of capacity of this technology by 2050 to be able to achieve the objectives defined in the Paris Agreement. This initiative between European TSOs is further proof of their shared commitment to the sustainable and reliable integration of offshore wind.

Eurobar pursues the development and implementation of a joint strategy for the future connection of new offshore wind generation facilities with the European transmission grid and between different clusters. The seven TSOs agree that these advances can be gradually implemented when “they are economically viable and technically necessary”.