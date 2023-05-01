With videoAt last weekend’s illegal rave party in Belgian Limburg, the police arrested nine people, including seven Dutch people who were part of the organization. They were carrying equipment that is believed to have been used for the party. The thousands of visitors to the dance party were mainly guilty of drug offenses and traffic violations.

The police did not stop the party, which started on Friday evening on a military site in Brustem near Sint-Truiden, but let it die down. She checked the access roads. Nine people were arrested. Two of the seven Dutch people were in a delivery van, five others in a car with a trailer. They transported, among other things, a power generator and sound equipment.

The seven are suspected of a share in the organization of the party that started Friday evening. They can be blamed for gaining access to a military site and developing commercial activities without a permit, says the Limburg public prosecutor's office.

The driving licenses of 27 partygoers were confiscated and three cars were not allowed to drive further, the OM reports. The police handed out twenty fines for using drugs in traffic. An official report was drawn up another sixteen times for other drug offenses and 47 times for drug possession.

With the control of the access roads, the police mainly aimed at tackling drug crimes. She also wanted to find out who was behind the illegal rave party.

At the busiest moment, about 15,000 people would have been present at the illegal rave. © Bart Borgerhoff



Thousands of people came to the illegal rave in Sint-Truiden this weekend, which, according to the police, could not be stopped given the safety. Emergency services were busy with the partygoers, who used ‘a lot of drugs’, according to the governor of the province of Limburg.

The rave started Friday night and was not announced. Initially, 5000 to 6000 visitors came, but that number had doubled on Sunday. Sunday night after 11 p.m. there were still about 1500 ravers and the music installations were taken down. The partygoers had had a long weekend, much to the chagrin of the neighborhood and the government, among others.

The organizers of the party are said to have united under the name ‘Belgitek’ and have also organized rave parties in the past. There are smaller illegal parties every week, but they are rarely as big as they are now in Sint-Truiden.

What is a rave party? 'Rave' is an English term and refers to a specific kind of party where hard dance music and techno is played. In the early years it was mainly acid house: experimental electronic music made with a drum computer and synthesizers. People sometimes call it 'psychedelic, nervous and hypnotic music'. Rave parties as we know them in Europe originated in the United Kingdom in the 1980s and were then still legally organized in clubs and discotheques. Because they became more and more popular, and the government became stricter in the field of party organization, they became illegal. The organizers then do not have a permit to allow them to continue and parties can sometimes last several days and nights.

The illegal dance party in Belgium had been going on since Friday (video):



