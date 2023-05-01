At last weekend’s illegal rave party in Belgian Limburg, the police arrested nine people, including seven Dutch people who were part of the organization. They were carrying equipment that is believed to have been used for the party. The thousands of visitors to the dance party were mainly guilty of drug offenses and traffic violations.
#Dutch #people #arrested #organizing #huge #illegal #rave #party #Belgium #visitors #illegal #Belgian #rave #party #left
Ministry thought of women from reproduction, says Cida
Minister for Women points out that the government must focus on developing “effective public policies with results” The Minister of...
Leave a Reply