The capital of Guerrero, Chilpancingo, woke up this Saturday with the discovery of seven dismembered bodies scattered around the central Plaza de San Mateo, a few meters from the National Palace. There the police found them around four in the morning, five of the heads placed on the hood of a vehicle with cardboard that appealed to the mayoress, Norma Otilia Hernández, and to the attorney general Andrei Marmolejo Valle. The corpses are five men and two women. Without official confirmation, the local media identifies four of the bodies as belonging to members of a family that disappeared on June 10 between the towns of Palo Blanco and Petaquillas, on the highway to Acapulco.

The case of this family was notorious because videos were circulated in which these people were detained, handcuffed, and confessed to relationships with organized crime and even accused themselves of the death of Miguel Ángel Casarrubias Pérez, director of the Quechultenango Hospital, as well as by journalist Fredid Román. In this confession of the prisoners, with their hands tied behind their backs, it is said that the doctor was the one who treated the wounds of the Ardillos, one of the criminal groups with a strong presence in Guerrero.

On this occasion, the cardboard also spread the macabre messages of the gunmen: “Greetings, President. I’m still waiting for the second breakfast that you promised me after you came looking for me” or “trustee Andrey Marmolejo, keep threatening people with business licences…”.

This southern state is one of the most affected by the presence of drug traffickers in its territory, from the sea to the mountains, the planting route and the transfer of drugs, as well as by cacique practices also related to crime that from time to time spread The municipalities, including the capital, are bloodied, where in recent months armed brawls have left corpses in central streets and markets, as well as roadblocks and spectacular confrontations with the Army. Kidnappings, torture and deaths leave the stamp of the narco everywhere.

A quick glance at the latest news from Guerrero does not disappoint the expectations of violence that shakes the entity. Deaths of searchers for the disappeared, chaos in Tierra Caliente with blockades, fentanyl, militarized beaches to protect tourism and the issue of the Ayotzinapa students, which is always on the rise. When the matter escalates, the criminals resort to their most macabre practices, such as the dismemberment of corpses that wake up planted in full view of the entire population. Terror prevails.

