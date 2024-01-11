With the departure of D66 minister Kuipers, the exodus of the cabinet continues. Prime Minister Rutte may once have been disappointed with a government team that was like a dovecote, but the Prime Minister himself is now also applying for a position elsewhere. 'Opportunism'.
Niels Klaassen, Jan Hoedeman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#departing #ministers #create #unprecedented #musical #chairs #Rutte #cabinet
Leave a Reply