Relations between China and Taiwan, difficult since their de facto separation in 1949, are a source of recurring tensions in the region.

The main moments of relations between mainland China and the autonomous island follow.

– The break up –

On October 1, 1949, the communist leader Mao Zedong proclaims the founding of the People’s Republic of China, after defeating the nationalists in the civil war that erupted after World War II and lasted four years.

The nationalist troops of the Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), retreated to Taiwan and on December 7 formed a government, which they considered the continuity of the Republic of China, founded after the fall of the Empire in 1911.

Nationalists forbid any relationship with mainland China.

December sees the first of a series of attempts by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to take the small islands of Quemoy and Matsu.

In 1950, Taiwan became an ally of the United States, then at war with China in Korea.

– UN representation assigned to Beijing –

On October 5, 1971, China replaces Taiwan at the UN.

In 1979, the US government broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognized Beijing, but the US Congress continued to supply Taipei with arms for its self-defence.

Almost the entire international community adopts the “one China” policy, which excludes simultaneous diplomatic relations with Beijing and Taipei.

Washington remains Taiwan’s main ally and its main supplier of military equipment.

– Anti-secession law –

In 1987, Taiwan authorized travel to mainland China for family gatherings, thus paving the way for trade.

In 1991, Taipei abolishes the provisions that established a state of war with China.

But in 1995, China canceled normalization talks in protest against Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui’s trip to the United States.

The following year, China launches missiles near the Taiwanese coast, just before the first presidential election by universal suffrage, on March 23, in Taiwan.

On March 14, 2005, China adopts an anti-secession law that provides for “non-peaceful” means if Taiwan declares independence.

– Unpublished dialogue –

In 2008, China and Taiwan resumed the dialogue suspended in 1995.

In 2010, they signed an economic cooperation agreement and, four years later, they established an intergovernmental dialogue.

On November 7, 2015, the Chinese and Taiwanese presidents meet in Singapore, a first since their 1949 separation.

– Tensions –

In 2016, Tsai Ing-wen, who emerged from a pro-independence party, wins the presidency of Taiwan.

In 2017, then US President Donald Trump authorized a major arms sale to Taiwan. The following year, Washington passes a law to strengthen relations with Taiwan.

– Pressure –

In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping says he will not give up on recovering Taiwan and warns Washington of the risk of “playing with fire” after a new arms sale to the island.

In January 2020, Tsai Ing-wen, re-elected, states that Taiwan is “a country”.

In October, Xi Jinping urges the army to “prepare for war”.

– Raids record –

On April 12, 2021, Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). From January to early October, more than 600 Chinese planes were detected in the area.

On October 22, US President Joe Biden stated that his country was ready to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

Taiwan’s president admits that a small number of American troops were in Taiwanese territory to train their forces.

– Pelosi visit in 2022 –

The then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, lands in Taiwan on August 2, after a warning from Beijing of “consequences”.

Pelosi stresses that her visit is proof of her country’s “unwavering commitment” to Taiwan’s “vibrant democracy”.

China organizes the largest military exercises in the region so far, spanning a week, and practices a siege of Taiwan on Aug. 4. The exercises include deploying fighter jets and warships, as well as launching ballistic missiles.

Taipei responds with military exercises. In the following weeks, Washington sent warships to the Taiwan Strait and announced new packages of military aid to the island.

– 2023: Tsai reunites with McCarthy –

Tsai makes two stopovers in the United States on her quick trip to Central America (Guatemala and Belize) and on the second she meets, on April 5 in California, with the President of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of its territory, and on April 8, the day after Tsai returns to Taipei, it begins three days of military exercises that include retraining for a siege of the island.