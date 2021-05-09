Seven people, including the one who opened fire, became victims of shooting in the American city of Colorado Springs (Colorado). On Sunday, May 9, the TV channel reports. KKTV citing local police.

It is noted that the fire was opened at night in the parking lot of mobile homes. In one of these trailers, a birthday celebration took place. Family members, friends and children came to the holiday.

According to the police, a young man of one of the girls who died later started shooting, then he committed suicide.

By the time the police arrived, there were six dead and one seriously wounded on the spot, who later died in the hospital.

It is clarified that all the victims were adults. The children in the trailer were not injured, now they are with relatives.

Earlier, on May 8, it was reported that three people were killed and two were injured in the shooting in the American city of Baltimore, Maryland.