Seven Deadly Sins it is much loved by the world of cosplay and in particular it is the female protagonist of the saga to be recreated by fans. Now, for example, we can see the Elizabeth cosplay with the black costume made by thechrissymourns.

thechrissymourns offers us a very see version of Elizabeth with the black costume. He also offers us a series of shots in different poses, all very cheerful and nice. Overall this is a great cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the Elizabeth cosplay made by thechrissymourns? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?