Not only will we have a fourth season, an original continuation is coming in which the author is involved

Seven deadly sins It is a popular anime, so much so that there are fans who are still waiting for the fourth season to be worthy, despite the fact that the animation of the third was a disaster.

Now, in the middle of 2021, with the fourth season underway and with more than three episodes seen, it is announced that Nanatsu no Taizai will have a sequel in film form that will be released during the summer.

The name of this movie is Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light and it is an original story developed by the author Nakaba Suzuki and that will follow the events that occurred during the fourth season of the series.

‘This movie has elements that I didn’t put in the Seven Deadly Sins manga‘declared the author of this story, Nakaba Suzuki. To this he adds that we are going to see relationships that had not appeared before with the characters in this series, so we can only wait patiently for a little more of the context behind this film.

What is happening with Seven Deadly Sins?

At the moment the last season of the anime of Seven Deadly Sins. The first three episodes – or two and a half if we take into account that the first is a kind of summary – have already been seen by the audience in Japan and now it only remains to find out when the rest will come out.

According to the available information, weekly episodes of Seven deadly sins now until February 17. In total there are 7 produced for this season, however, we want to imagine that at the end of the day it will be the traditional 13 to close everything.

Fans should be very patient with what remains of the series created by Nakaba Suzuki and see what things this long-awaited film that could be very popular can contribute, as fans want to see a little more of this story.

Source



