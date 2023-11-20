Netflix revealed in a new trailer that it will stream the anime television series of the sequel manga The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi) by Nakaba Suzuki starting next the January 31, 2024.

The anime had its first preview screening Sunday at Anime NYC and airs in Japan in a newly created anime programming slot on TBS and its 27 affiliates on October 8 at 4:30 pm (3:30 am EDT) . The series will run for six months without interruption.

Maki Odaira (Pokémon Journeys: The Series) is directing the anime at the studio Telecom Animation Film And Shigeru Murakoshi (I’m Quitting Heroing, Zombie Land Saga) is supervising and writing the scripts for the series. Youichi Takada (key animator of Lupine the Third: Part 5, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is the character designer and Hiroyuki Sawano And Kohta Yamamoto they are authors of the main theme. Yamamoto is also the composer of the soundtrack. UNLIMITED PRODUCTS of TMS is responsible for production and planning. The group Little Glee Monster performs the opening theme “Up to Me!” while the group Moonchild performs the ending theme “Friends Are For“.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – Official Trailer

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network