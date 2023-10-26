Netflix has announced that it will stream the animated adaptation of the manga sequel to The Seven Deadly Sinsthat is to say The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi) Of Nakaba Suzuki. The streaming platform did not reveal a specific release date and only lists the anime as “coming soon.”

The animated series began airing in Japan on October 8 on the television network TBS and will last for six months without interruption.

Maki Odaira (Pokémon Journeys: The Series) will direct the anime at Telecom Animation Film e Shigeru Murakoshi (I’m Quitting Heroing,Zombie Land Saga) he is supervising and writing the scripts for the series. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupine the Third: Part 5, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is the character designer, while Hiroyuki Sawano And Kohta Yamamoto they will deal with the main theme. Yamamoto he is also composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is responsible for production and planning.

Suzuki launched the manga on Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. The synopsis of the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the Finger of God, a remote refuge that sits high above the clouds. And even though he loves the simple life, he secretly craves adventure. But Percival’s life is changed forever when an intruder – who shares a shocking connection with him – rips away everything he’s ever known.

With nothing to do but pursue the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out alone. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are many things he doesn’t know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him move forward, but how will they react when they discover Percival’s fate… and how he’s connected to the end of the world?

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network

News by Emanuele Manfredo