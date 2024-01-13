Seven Deadly Sins it is still one of the favorite series for many fans and even the world of cosplay offers many cosplays dedicated to the characters, especially the beautiful Elizabeth. The girl appears in multiple versions and one of the most recreated is the one with the black costume. Here for example the Elizabeth cosplay realized by lululottie.cosplay.

lululottie.cosplay offers us Elizabeth in the black costume, although in his case he opted for latex. The cosplay is also excellent thanks to the setting, a place that recalls the one that serves as the base for the adventures of the series. The photographic shot is excellent and the intensity of the colors of the background is perfect to contrast with the black/white of the cosplayer.

What do you think of the Elizabeth created by lululottie.cosplay? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way?