Seven Deadly Sins is a much loved saga and its characters are often recreated through cosplay. For example, Elizabeth is often the center of attention in her various versions. Now, we can see the Elizabeth cosplay in version with black costume made by mally. moon.

Tell us, do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions, or has mally.moon recreated the character perfectly?