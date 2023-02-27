Seven Deadly Sins is a well-loved manga and anime series that features a large number of main characters. Among these there is also Elizabeth, a princess who will join the hero Meliodas. Now, dahlia.cosp he offers us his own Elizabeth cosplay in its black costume version.

Elizabeth appears in multiple versions within the series and that of the black suit is just one of them. It’s one of the easiest versions to recreate, but that’s not why the cosplay was made lightly. dahlia.cosp has created an excellent cosplay, refined in every detail.

If you are a fan of Seven Deadly Sins and elizabeth, then we suggest elizabeth cosplay by haleycosplay shows off in black costume. Here is also the cosplay of Elizabeth by emasyy_ is very faithful to the character in black costume. Furthermore, how not to mention the cosplay of Elizabeth by zaaiiro shows the princess with a black costume.

Tell us what you think of the Elizabeth cosplay by dahlia.cosp? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?