Seven Deadly Sins continues to be one of the favorite anime and manga of many fans and even the world of cosplay knows it well. Character cosplays taken from the adventures of Meliodas and the Deadly Sins regularly appear, such as the Elizabeth cosplay realized by pixieonyxx.

pixieonyxx offers us a version of Elizabeth with the black suit. It is a simple cosplay, but still well done. The big difference is perhaps in the fact that the cosplayer does not show that shyness that often distinguishes the character of Seven Deadly Sins. Overall, though, it’s a great job.

tell us, what do you think of Elizabeth’s cosplay made by pixieonyxx? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?