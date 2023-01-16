Seven Deadly Sins is a much loved saga, thanks mainly to its many charismatic characters. Among all, Princess Elizabeth is much appreciated, present in the series since the first episode. The character appears in many formats, including a black-suited version. Now, emasyy_ offers us just one Elizabeth cosplay in black suit.

The end result, as you can see just below, is excellent. The Elizabeth cosplay made by emasyy_ is perfectly faithful to the original character. Costume, accessories and wig are perfectly in line with the Elizabeth from Seven Deadly Sins.

Tell us what you think of the Elizabeth cosplay made by emasyy_? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?