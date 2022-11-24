Seven Deadly Sins is a well-liked manga and anime series, featuring various characters. From the beginning we get to know Elizabeth, a princess who joins the protagonist, Meliodas in a great adventure. Now, we can see just one Elizabeth cosplay from ambi_bambiwhich compares to the artwork you can see just below.

This cosplay is based on the version of Elizabeth with the black suit, variant of the pink costume that has been exhibiting since the first season. The final result is certainly excellent, even if perhaps the hair has a slightly different shade than the artwork.

If you are a fan of Elizabeth, here is the Elizabeth cosplay by haleycosplay offers the beloved black costume. We then see the whitespring Elizabeth cosplay shows the black costume with a modification. How not to mention Elizabeth’s cosplay by celaena_cosplay shows us the version with the black costume. We close with Elizabeth’s cosplay from doll.with.a.gun, she is admired in her black costume.

Tell us, what do you think of the Elizabeth cosplay made by ambi_bambi? Has the Seven Deadly Sins character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?