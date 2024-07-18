A huge tragedy involved the residents of a condominium in the Moulins district of Nice, in the south of France, during the night. A devastating fire it spread throughout the building, shocking the entire country due to the tragic outcome that followed: seven people deadincluding three children and a teenager. According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the police who intervened on site hypothesize that the fire could have been of malicious.

Devastating fire in Nice: seven people dead

The dynamics of the terrible fire that devastated an entire nation

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin he defined “terrible” the tragedy that so ferociously took the lives of seven people, some of the inhabitants of a condominium engulfed in flames resulting from a possible arson attack.

According to the broadcaster bfmtvthree of the victims were children of 5, 7 and 10 years. A teenager, two women and a man also lost their lives in the fire. According to the agency AFPthe alarm was raised around 2.30am on the night of Thursday 18 July.

The fire is said to have broken out in a apartment located on the seventh floor of a building located in the Moulins district, a peripheral area west of the city center. A woman is said to have died after being thrown out of the window in an attempt to escape the fury of the flames.

The intervention of the firefighters

Once the alarm was raised, the firefighters promptly intervened on the scene of the fire, showing up with a great display of forces, both in terms of equipment and men. For a long time the firefighters worked to save and secure as many people as possible.

It was only around seven in the morning that the devastating flames of the fire were put out. The officers rescued 35 people.

The malicious track is hypothesized

According to initial investigations, there were 10 people inside the apartment affected by the fire at the time of the fire, all belonging to the same family or at least related to each other.

The public prosecutor of Nice, Daniel Martinelliat this stage of the investigations it would seem inclined to follow the lead malicious And criminal. The prosecutor has in fact opened an investigation for “arson”.

The municipal administration has opened a crisis unit to accommodate the families evacuated from the building and, as the deputy mayor assured Anne Ramoswork is being done hard to try to offer them temporary accommodation in other accommodation.

