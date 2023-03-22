Seven dead in Ukraine after Russian attack hit residential building

At least seven people died in the Ukrainian town of Rzhyshchiv, some 80 kilometers south of kyiv, in a attack by an Iranian-made drone launched by Russia that impacted in a residential building, according to the last balance of the emergency services.

“The number of victims has grown. At 14:30 (local time, 12:30 GMT) the bodies of 7 people have been found,” Ukrainian emergency services spokeswoman Viktoriia Ruban told the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Ruban, who had previously reported four deaths, also explained that the rescue teams continue to clear debris, so the The number of deaths could increase throughout the day.

Zelensky reports that Russia launched more than 20 suicide drones against Ukraine last night. A dormitory in Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region was struck, killing 3 & wounding 2. The search & rescue teams believe that there are still people under the rubble. Russia is a terrorist state. pic.twitter.com/7E6xvLLybu — Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2023

Russia attacked kyiv province and two other regions last morning ukrainians to the west of the capital with 21 drones kamikaze Shahed-136 of Iranian manufacture. The Ukrainian Armed Forces intercepted 16 of these devices, managing to avoid significant damage to the national electrical network.

The Russian army has come attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructures with these drones since last October.

Ukraine has managed to reduce the threat of these attacks – in which Russia also often uses missiles – with air defense systems of their western allies.

