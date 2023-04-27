Dhe alleged death driver from Bad Langensalza had 1.3 per thousand in the blood. He was “absolutely unfit to drive”, said the spokesman for the Mühlhausen public prosecutor, Dirk Germerodt, on Thursday on request. Several media had previously reported about it. The 34-year-old is being investigated in seven cases for negligent homicide. His life is no longer in danger, but he has not yet been questioned.

At the beginning of April, seven people died in the accident, including five young people aged 19. On the Bad Langensalza bypass, a car ran into oncoming traffic and collided with two cars. These immediately burst into flames and burned out. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the report of the expert is still pending.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the 34-year-old not only got behind the wheel drunk, but also did not have a driver’s license. A conviction for negligent homicide carries a fine or imprisonment for up to five years.