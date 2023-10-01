Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

A fire breaks out in several discos in Murcia, Spain. The cause of this is still unknown. At least seven people die.

Mucia/Munich – On the night of Saturday to Sunday (October 1st) there was a major fire in the Atalayas leisure district in the southern Spanish university town of Murcia. Three dance clubs caught fire, as reported by several media outlets, including the local news site ABC Spain.

Rescue workers from the fire department in Murcia, Spain, are struggling with a major fire. A fire broke out in the university town’s nightlife district early on Sunday morning (October 1st). (Screenshot) © Screenshot/X/Murcia Fire Department (Bomberos Murcia)

The tragedy claimed at least seven lives. Four people are currently being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and others were treated at the scene. The authorities assume that more victims could follow.

Major fire in Spain: Clubs still well attended despite early morning hours

The rescue workers are currently investigating whether there are any other missing people. Club guests reported ABC Spain According to reports, eight people disappeared as a result of the fire. The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in the popular disco “Theatre” among young people and spread to the surrounding clubs “Golden” and “Fonda”. The outbreak was noticed around 6 a.m. among the still numerous visitors.

A video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by the Murcia Fire Department shows the extent of the fire.

Several guests are said to have celebrated a birthday in the clubs that night. According to the authorities, the fatalities include people from this party group. And among the missing are people who were probably celebrating their birthdays. When the fire broke out, many lost contact with their friends and companions in the chaos.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire spread unfavorably to the roof structure of the building, which is why the rescue workers requested air support. Just a few days ago, 200 hotel guests in the Palatinate had to be evacuated after a fire broke out. (rku)