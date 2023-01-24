Home page World

Gun violence is sadly normal in the United States. (Iconic image) © Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News/AP/dpa

Just days after the bloody killing in southern California that left several dead, another shootout broke out near San Francisco. The shooter was arrested, according to police.

San Francisco – Seven people were killed in gunfire at two crime scenes in northern California. Another person was critically injured, according to Half Moon Bay police. The suspected shooter, a 67-year-old man, was arrested, Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news conference. The motive for the crime is not known. The man acted alone.

The bloody crime took place in an agricultural region south of San Francisco. The man fired shots at a farm, among other things, it said.

Gun violence and deadly attacks of this magnitude are sadly normal in the United States. Just over the weekend, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall during a Chinese New Year celebration in Southern California, killing 11 people. dpa